Douglas Santimore, 73Worcester - Douglas A. Santimore, 73, of Worcester, passed away peacefully and with dignity on Friday, August 28, 2020, at UMass Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after courageously battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).Douglas is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Elaine (Martucci) Santimore; a daughter, Michelle Lee Ward and her husband Jeffrey of Mansfield; a son, John Andrew Santimore and his wife Valerie of Billerica, MA; a brother, Clayton L. Santimore, Jr. of Worcester; a sister, Susan M. Martinsen of Douglas; three beautiful granddaughters, Priscilla and Janelle Ward, and Lillian Santimore; nieces and nephews. Douglas was born in Worcester, son of the late, Clayton L. Santimore, Sr. and Lucille M. (Fontaine) Santimore, and has lived here all his life. Douglas graduated from Worcester South High School in 1965 and attended Quinsigamond Community College, before being drafted to serve his nation proudly in the United States Army.Douglas worked in the automotive industry as a chassis and undercarriage salesman for Federal Mogul Company for nearly thirty years, before retiring. Upon retirement, he began a part-time job as a shuttle driver for VPA and UMass Hospital. He was a member of Saint Peter's Church and loved to play golf. His happiest time were those spent with family, especially his three granddaughters.Calling Hours for Douglas will be on Thursday, September 3, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 4, at 10 a.m. in Saint Peter's Church, 931 Main Street, Worcester. Interment at Saint John's Cemetery will be held privately.Due to current health guidelines for COVID-19, the use of face masks and social distancing practices will be observed at both the funeral home and church.