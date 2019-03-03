|
|
Duane J. Carter, 55
Webster - Duane J. Carter, 55, of Birch Island Road, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Maine, from injuries sustained in a snowmobiling accident. He is survived by his son, Jeremy P. Carter of Fiskdale; 2 brothers, Royal Carter and Danny Carter; six sisters, Brenda Berthiaume, Debbie Marrier, Michelle Boquist, Sherri Simila, Lisa Ingraham, and Luana Campbell; his step mother Marsha Prunier and step father Robert Prunier; along with many aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces, whom he loved to spend time with whenever he could. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Edwards) Carter, and lived in Webster for the past 6 years.
Mr. Carter owned and operated Metrowest Chimney Service in Webster for 10 years. He was a member of the Benedicta Snow Gang in Maine. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, boating on the lake, skiing, dancing, and spending time at Indian ranch with family and friends. He will forever be remembered as the life of the party and a handy man who could fix anything and solve any problem.
Memorial calling hours are Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the conclusion of the calling hours.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019