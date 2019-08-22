|
Dulcie "Dody" May (Ackley) Marble 99
Worcester - DULCIE "Dody" MAY (ACKLEY) MARBLE
1920 - 2019
Dody was born in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Ervin L. Ackley and Dulcie E. (Bostock). She leaves her brother, Ronald Ackley of Berlin and sister-in-law, Barbara Ackley of Framingham. She was predeceased by her siblings Glenn Ackley and Joan Tomlinson, sister-in-law, Alma Ackley and her much-loved husband, Harold "Snap" Marble.
Our matriarch, known as Dulcie, Dode, Mum, Gram, GG, and Aunt Dody, will be remembered for her enthusiastic and expressive love for family and friends; for her knitted hats, handwritten notes, a love of music, and for her quick wit and cheery smile.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Judy Kearney and her husband Jim of Salem; Susan Gately and her husband Frank of Worcester; and Bruce Marble and his partner Santina of St. Augustine, FL. Her 8 grandchildren and their families were her pride and joy: Jeff Marble (FL), Bill Marble (GA), Jill Taylor (CA), Julie Gately Lynch (West Boylston), Maura Jereb (Canton), Daniel Gately (Worcester), Meghan Kearney (CA) and Patrick Kearney (WY). She was endlessly proud of her 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 14 nieces and nephews and their families. She leaves also a large and loving extended family and many friends and colleagues from Worcester, Cape Cod and Northborough where she made her homes, worked until retiring at the age of 83 and touched the lives of all those she met.
A celebration of Dody's life will be held from 6-8pm on September 28, 2019 at Tower Hill Botanical Garden at 11 French Drive, Boylston, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider an online donation to Abby's House (abbyshouse.org) where she volunteered or Knollwood Nursing Center (knollwoodnursingcenter.com) to whom we extend our deep appreciation for their skilled and thoughtful care.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019