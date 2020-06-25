Duong Phan

Duong Thuy Phan, 74Worcester - Duong Thuy Phan, 74 of Worcester, an immigrant of Vietnam passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 23, 2020.Duong was born in Hue, Vietnam, the daughter of Can Ba Phan and Thiu Thi Le. Raised in Hue, Vietnam, Duong immigrated to California in 1980 and began her life raising her family here in safety. A personally kind and gentle women, Duong worked as a caretaker in the Medical field caring for disabled elderly and those recuperating from surgery before retiring.Duong is survived by her devoted family, her devoted son, Richard Phan and his wife Linda Le of Shrewsbury; her daughter, Van Huu Thuy Nguyen and her husband Van Dinh Vo in Vietnam; a brother, Cac Ba Phan of Huntington, Beach Calif., and sister, Nga Thi Phan in Vietnam; four grandchildren, Ricky Quy Phan, Tyler Joseph LeNguyen, Nhon Trong Vo, and Duc Trong Vo; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends both here in the U.S.A. and Vietnam.Duong was a member of the Vietnamese Assembly of God in Worcester. A dedicated member of the Vietnamese community in Worcester, she contributed a good portion of her time volunteering to the church, and to the Vietnamese people in Worcester. She cooked, cared for those recovering medically, and volunteered her time. Family was a big part of her life. She was so proud to be a part of her grandchildren growing up; spending time with them, guiding, and teaching them their heritage, celebrating holidays and special occasions. They were her life's inspiration. Duong also enjoyed gardening, where she would spend long hours throughout the day planting her beautiful vibrant colored flowers and vegetables and would often give her fresh homegrown vegetables to her friends and family.Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Sunday, June 28th from 4pm to 7pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral celebration will be held Monday, June 29th at 11:00am in the Vietnamese Assembly of God Church, 73 Canterbury Street, Worcester. Burial will be private. The family requests that all flowers and memorial contributions be omitted.