Dwight C. Baker

Hudson - Dwight C. Baker, 81, retired systems engineer for Digital, passed away on April 16, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Glenda (McEwen) Baker; a son Scott C. Baker and his wife Corinne; a daughter Judy L. Adourian and her husband Jean-Marc, their sons, Jean-Phillipe and Jean-Luc; and one sister Ann Salafia.

Dwight was a longtime active member of the Bahá'í Faith. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 19th, in the Forestvale Cemetery, Broad Street, Hudson. Please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com for Dwight's complete obituary. Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
