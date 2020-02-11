|
Dylan John Skeean, 49
Auburn - Dylan John Skeean, 49, of Blaker Street, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in his home after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Annmarie (Rossik) Skeean of Auburn; three children, Natasha M. Skeean of Worcester, Derek R. Skeean of Worcester, and Matthew K. Skeean of Auburn; his parents, Denis and Sandra (Malm) Skeean of Oxford; his sister, Timi L. O'Connor of Spencer; his brother, Demian Skeean of Oxford; a niece, Devon of Connecticut; two nephews, Kyle and Ryan of West Boylston; and his great niece, Avery. He was born in Webster and lived most of his life in Auburn. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Mr. Skeean was a machinist at Allied Machine Products for 26 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and playing with his dogs Bella Rose and Zeus.
Memorial calling hours are Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UMass Memorial Foundation, Cancer Research Fund, 333 South St., Suite 400, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020