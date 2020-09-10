1/1
E. Beverly Johnson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Beverly Johnson, 96

BREWSTER - E. Beverly Johnson passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of August 7th, 2020, surrounded by friends and family after a long and wonderful life.

Beverly was born in 1924, to Christine (Burpee) and Raymond Buck of Sterling, where she was raised. She graduated from Leominster High School and went on to Graduate as an RN from the Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and pursued a carreer in Nursing for about 20 years.

In 1955, Beverly married Chester L.W. Johnson, and Bev and Chet made their home in Paxton for about 40 years, while spending many weekends and summers swimming and walking the flats in Brewster and and sailing on Pleasant Bay. After Chet's death in 1995, Bev moved to their home in Brewster to be close to her cousins from Sterling and her stepdaughter and family living in Cotuit.

Beverly had many interests that included playing the piano, classical music, cooking, crewel, needlepoint, and knitting. She also took classes in painting on tole and velvet and reverse painting on glass. She was active in the Congregational Church in Paxton and served on the Board of the Worcester YWCA. In Brewster, she became active in the Brewster Baptist Church, singing in the choir and working in The Thrift Shop, also in the Church Women's United of Cape Cod, the Brewster Conservation Trust, and the Council of Aging.

Beverly is survived by her cousin, Ann Waters of Brewster, her stepdaughter, Susan (Johnson) Gill and her husband, James of Mashpee; by her three grandchildren, Christine Clougherty and her husband, John, of Hingham; Patricia Camelio and her husband, John, of Falmouth, ME; and Michael Gill and wife, Marie, of Duxbury; eight grandchildren, Emma, Christopher, Jamie, Sarah, Jack, Caitlyn, Matthew, and Alexandra; also by loving nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and her beloved friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26th, at 11 AM, at the Brewster Baptist Church. Committal will be private.

Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Brewster Conservation Trust, 36 Red Top Road, Brewster, MA 02631 or to the Brewster Baptist Church at 1848 Main Street, Route 6A, Brester, MA 02631.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Brewster Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved