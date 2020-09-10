E. Beverly Johnson, 96



BREWSTER - E. Beverly Johnson passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of August 7th, 2020, surrounded by friends and family after a long and wonderful life.



Beverly was born in 1924, to Christine (Burpee) and Raymond Buck of Sterling, where she was raised. She graduated from Leominster High School and went on to Graduate as an RN from the Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and pursued a carreer in Nursing for about 20 years.



In 1955, Beverly married Chester L.W. Johnson, and Bev and Chet made their home in Paxton for about 40 years, while spending many weekends and summers swimming and walking the flats in Brewster and and sailing on Pleasant Bay. After Chet's death in 1995, Bev moved to their home in Brewster to be close to her cousins from Sterling and her stepdaughter and family living in Cotuit.



Beverly had many interests that included playing the piano, classical music, cooking, crewel, needlepoint, and knitting. She also took classes in painting on tole and velvet and reverse painting on glass. She was active in the Congregational Church in Paxton and served on the Board of the Worcester YWCA. In Brewster, she became active in the Brewster Baptist Church, singing in the choir and working in The Thrift Shop, also in the Church Women's United of Cape Cod, the Brewster Conservation Trust, and the Council of Aging.



Beverly is survived by her cousin, Ann Waters of Brewster, her stepdaughter, Susan (Johnson) Gill and her husband, James of Mashpee; by her three grandchildren, Christine Clougherty and her husband, John, of Hingham; Patricia Camelio and her husband, John, of Falmouth, ME; and Michael Gill and wife, Marie, of Duxbury; eight grandchildren, Emma, Christopher, Jamie, Sarah, Jack, Caitlyn, Matthew, and Alexandra; also by loving nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, and her beloved friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26th, at 11 AM, at the Brewster Baptist Church. Committal will be private.



Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Brewster Conservation Trust, 36 Red Top Road, Brewster, MA 02631 or to the Brewster Baptist Church at 1848 Main Street, Route 6A, Brester, MA 02631.





