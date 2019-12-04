|
E. Diane (King) Cameron, 67
Charlton/Oxford - E. Diane (King) Cameron, 67, of A.F. Putnam Road, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James L. Cameron of Charlton; two children, James B. Cameron and his wife Cheryl of Brimfield, and Heather A. Bullen and her husband Jason of Charlton; two sisters, Carol F. Rej of Northbridge, and Debra G. King of New Hampshire; her brother, George L. King Jr. of Oxford; four grandchildren, Alyssa Cameron, Andrew Bullen, Nicholas Cameron, and Samantha Bullen; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late George L. and E. Frances (Marsh) King Sr., and lived in Sutton on "the farm" and Oxford before moving to Charlton several years ago. She graduated from Sutton High School in 1970 and attended Worcester State College. She later attended David Hale Fanning Trade School.
Diane was an advertising representative for the Webster Times / Stonebridge Press for 9 years prior to retirement. She co-owned and operated Partner's Pizza in Charlton with her husband Jim, and Charlie and Peggy Wilson, for 10 years. She also worked at Abdow's Restaurant in Auburn. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sutton and belonged to the church choir. She enjoyed growing up on her family's farm, coaching girls soccer, traveling, wildlife and nature. Diane was proud to be an active volunteer of the Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation for over 19 years. Above all, she enjoyed raising her children and spoiling her grandchildren and grand dogs. She was happiest being with her family and friends...cooking for a crowd, gathering for holidays and attending her grandchildren's sports games. Diane was a lover of living - and lived life to the fullest. Her strong presence and determined personality will be greatly missed by her family.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff in the Oncology Department at UMass, as well as the many departments that assisted Diane through her illnesses.
Calling hours are Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 12 noon at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation, 24 Charlton St., Oxford, MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019