E. Eileen Eramo, 93
Millbury - E. Eileen (Graves) Eramo "ARMA" 93 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday December 27th.
The daughter of William H. and Irene M. (Callahan) Graves. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Dominic Eramo, December 1, 1976.
Eileen will be dearly missed by her two daughters Beverly E. Sarkisian and her husband William of Monroe, N.C. and Ann Marie Cummins and her husband Peter of Thompson, CT; four grandchildren Beth Willis and her husband Erick of Waxhaw, N.C., Lee Ann Hibbard and her husband John of Harrisburg, N.C., Michelle Kelley and her husband Mark of Dudley and Anthony Cummins of Woodstock, CT. She also leaves seven great grandsons: Carter, Landon, Cameron and Brady Willis, Emory Hibbard and Connor and Reid Kelley.
She leaves her siblings Margaret Dahlstrom of North Grafton and James Graves and his wife Gale of Sutton; sister in laws Joan Graves and Philomena Piscitelli. Eileen leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins spanning multiple generations.
She was predeceased by her son Thomas D. Eramo and infant daughter Mary Elizabeth Eramo; her brothers William, Maurice, John and Albert Graves, sisters Patricia Thomas, Sister Doris Graves SSJ, and Janet Luff as well as her lifelong best friend Kate Caron.
She was a proud graduate of Millbury High School, the class of 1944. After the death of her husband, Eileen worked at Worcester County National Bank and in later years became a Millbury VNA homemaker.
Arma will always be remembered for the love that she shared through her homemade cookies and devotion to her entire family. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church where she helped feed the homeless at the Mustard Seed.
Family and friends will honor and remember Eileen's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 4th from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street in Worcester. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital at www.childrenshospital.org Please visit Eileen's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020