E. Jane (Young) Kuindersma Ebbeling
Whitinsville - E. Jane (Young) Kuindersma Ebbeling, 88, of Whitinsville passed away Friday March 22, 2019 in St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. She was the wife of the late Garrit Ebbeling and the late Everett G. Kuindersma.
Mrs. Ebbeling was a teller at Unibank in Whitinsville for 10 years before retiring. Previously, she also had been a waitress at Friendly's Restaurant and a secretary at Nydam Oil Corp.
Jane was born June 29, 1930 in Grafton, the daughter of the late George and Blanche (Lescoe) Young and graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1948.
Mrs. Ebbeling was a longtime active member of the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville. She enjoyed reading and traveling. She also loved shopping and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Gina M. and her husband Dr. Peter Scuccimarri of Ypsilanti, MI and Nancy J. Ouwinga of Whitinsville; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael G. Kuindersma.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 11 AM – 12 Noon in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Riverdale Cemetery, Providence Rd., Whitinsville.
Memorial donations, in memory of Jane and her son Michael, may be made to the Amercian , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
