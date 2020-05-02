|
|
Earl N. Guyette Jr., 71
Whitinsville - Earl N. Guyette Jr., 71, passed away on Fri. May 1, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Duranta "Dee" (Sansone) Guyette. He is also survived by his lifelong friend and housemate, Lorraine Balanca; a sister, Elaine Barbosa of Oxford, and 2 nieces, Tracey Bourque, and Karin Pinhiero and her husband Hugo. Born in Walla Walla, Washington on October 9, 1948 Earl was son of the late Earl N. Sr. and Sylvia (Legg) Guyette and grew up and lived in Uxbridge many years before moving to Whitinsville 35 years ago.
Earl attended Uxbridge public schools and then after went straight into the service. He was a proud U.S Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era serving 2 tours and 6 years. He met his wife Dee during the service where he was stationed and she worked at Fort Knox. They were married in 1973. After serving his country, he came home and worked for a few local area companies including, Fenwal where he worked 18 years, the former Coz Chemical, and Temp. Flex out of Grafton. Earl was primarily a homebody, but as well as watching TV, he took great care of his yard, gardening plants and tending to his lawn, and took immaculate care of his truck, which was his "pride and joy". He also loved his dog, who unfortunately passed away on the same day, and joins him in Heaven.
Earls services will be privately held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Earls memory may be made to: The Parkinson Foundation, 8830 Cameron St., #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:
www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020