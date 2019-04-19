|
Earl W. McIntosh, 91
Holden - Earl W. McIntosh, 91, died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on the morning of Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Ernest W. and Mary J. (Loomis) McIntosh and had lived in Holden since 1952.
Earl was raised in the Town of Jupiter in New Brunswick, and went to work as a Lumberjack at a young age. He moved to Holden in 1952 and began working at the former Reed Roll Thread and Die Co. where he stayed for 36 years. Earl married the love of his life, Ruth M. Brewer in 1954 and the couple settled in the house Earl hand built on Union Street. Earl enjoyed watching the Red Sox, playing Cribbage and taking the occasional trip to the casino. He had a green thumb and took pride in his garden. Above all he cherished spending time with his family.
Earl was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Ruth M. (Brewer) McIntosh in 2000. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Donna R. Rollo and her husband, Norman of Sterling; his son, Dale E. McIntosh of Holden; his granddaughter and devoted caretaker, Renee M. Kublbeck and her husband, Jay of Holden; his brothers, Carl McIntosh and Keith McIntosh both of Canada; his sister, Jacqueline Theodosis of Worcester; six grand children; six great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also expecting the arrival of another grandchild this May and one great great grandchild in August. Earl was predeceased by his brothers, Frederick, Claude, Kenneth and Frank McIntosh; and his sisters, Madeline Chase and Audrey Reeve.
Earl's family would like to express their gratitude to Trinity Hospice and especially to his nurse, Danielle.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Earl's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Edith Silvestri Emergency Fund c/o Oasis at Dodge Park, 102 Randolph Rd., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019