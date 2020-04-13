|
|
Earl G. Sundin, 77
Northbridge/Templeton - Earl G. Sundin, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10th at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Facility in Northbridge. Born in Gardner on January 17, 1943, Earl was the son of Erland and Ellen (Erickson) Sundin.
Earl graduated from Narragansett Regional High School in 1962. He worked as a laborer for many years. He enjoyed music and working on his computer.
Besides his parents, Earl is predeceased by his sisters Ila (Sundin) Kane and Ruth (Sundin) Stevens and a brother, Carl Sundin. Earl will be lovingly remembered by several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Memorial donations may be made to Montachusett Home Care, 680 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA 01453. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020