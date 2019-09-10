Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earle Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earle Bailey


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earle Bailey Obituary
Earle "EP" Bailey, 93

Spencer - EP Bailey passed peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 93. Formerly of Richmond,VA, and Denver, CO, EP moved to Spencer, MA, in 2013, to be closer to his children. He is preceded in death by his parents Earle Sr. and Gussie Bailey of Drakes Branch, Va, and 2 sisters Kathleen Austin and Thelma Encinas. He is survived by sisters Anne Barksdale and Fay Garnett of Virginia, and his children Clare (& Alan) Goodwin of Falmouth, MA, R. Wayne (& Deborah) Bailey of Spencer, MA and Laura B. Robidoux also of Spencer EP boasts of 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.