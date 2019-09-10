|
Earle "EP" Bailey, 93
Spencer - EP Bailey passed peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 93. Formerly of Richmond,VA, and Denver, CO, EP moved to Spencer, MA, in 2013, to be closer to his children. He is preceded in death by his parents Earle Sr. and Gussie Bailey of Drakes Branch, Va, and 2 sisters Kathleen Austin and Thelma Encinas. He is survived by sisters Anne Barksdale and Fay Garnett of Virginia, and his children Clare (& Alan) Goodwin of Falmouth, MA, R. Wayne (& Deborah) Bailey of Spencer, MA and Laura B. Robidoux also of Spencer EP boasts of 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
