Earlene M. Lapierre
North Brookfield - Earlene M. (Ford) Lapierre passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a yearlong and courageous battle with cancer. Earlene was born on February 12, 1945 daughter of the late Frank and Helen Ford in Randolf, VT. She worked in various jobs throughout her community including Shawmut Bank and the North Brookfield school system, where she eventually retired from in 2011. She loved helping out with her grandchildren, spending time with family and friends, baking, painting, swimming, ice skating, golfing and gardening.
Earlene leaves behind her husband Bernard of 54 years, her son Bernard Lapierre, Jr. and his wife Joan of Northbridge, her son Matthew Lapierre and his wife Melanie of Tucson, AZ and daughter Melissa Devlin and her husband Sean of Ashland; her 7 grandchildren; Nicole, Marc, Lauren; Amelia and Emaline Lapierre; Maeve and Fiona Devlin; 3 step-grandchildren; Julia Smith, Zachary McLinden, and Luke Kairit; and 3 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Robert, Richard and wife Susan, James and wife Joanne, Paul and wife Pam and her sister Jean as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A Funeral Mass for Earlene will be held on Monday, January 20th at 10am in St. Joseph's Church, 296 N. Main St, North Brookfield. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 4-7pm in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., West Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the North Brookfield Playground Committee, 215 N. Main St., North Brookfield, MA 01535.
An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020