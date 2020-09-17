Ebenezer R. Gibbons, 87
WESTBOROUGH -
Ebenezer R. Gibbons, 87 of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.
Ebenezer was born in Mahaicony, Guyana, South America son of the late Eleazer and Hetty (Reece) Gibbons. He worked as a carpenter and joiner Supervisor for many years at the Guyana Bauxite Company. Migrating to the USA in 1978, he worked at Digital Equipment Corporation as a technician before retiring. Ebenezer was a member and an elder of the Northborough Seventh Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed traveling, New England Sports Teams, spending time with his grandkids and watching game shows.
Ebenezer is survived by his wife of almost 64 years on September 20th, Beulah (Elliott) Gibbons; six children, Jasper Gibbons and his wife Barbara of Worcester, Handel Gibbons and his wife Marcelle of Shrewsbury, Clauville Lewis and her husband Raynold of Worcester, twins, Paul Gibbons and his wife Margaret of Worcester and Paula Gibbons of Atlanta, GA and Carmel Walrond and her husband Andrew of Maplewood, NJ; two brothers, Kenneth Gibbons and Denzel Gibbons of Guyana; two sisters, Euna Pollard of Shrewsbury and Claudette Mendie of Queens, NY; twelve grandchildren, Ravelle Lewis, Jenelle Gibbons, Dwanye Lewis, Jonathan Gibbons, Renelle Lewis, Randell Gibbons, Tiger Gaskin, Andrew Walrond, Jr., Jeremy Walrond, Dylan Gibbons, Paula Gibbons and Darius Gibbons; five great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews.
A period of calling hours will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service will be held privately on Tuesday, September 22nd and will be live streamed at 10:00 am and can be viewed by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking live services. Ebenezer will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: LIRA, P.O Box 60117, Worcester, MA. 01606.