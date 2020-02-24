Home

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St Roch's Catholic Church
332 Main St
Oxford, MA
1950 - 2020
Edgar Paul Latour, 69

Barefoot Bay, FL - Former Police Sargent, Edgar Paul (Eddy) Latour, passed away February 20, 2020 at his home in Barefoot Bay, FL surrounded by loved ones. Eddy, born September 25, 1950, graduated from Oxford HS and enlisted in the US Army before beginning his long, decorated career with the Webster Police Department, retiring in 2001. Eddy was loved and respected by his family and his peers. He leaves behind his children, Richard Latour, Jennifer Ray, Sherilynn Latour and Joshua Latour. His grandchildren, Connor Guilfoyle, Kyle Guilfoyle, Natalie Benton and Bailey Benton. His siblings Jean Wrona, her husband Jeff, Christine Agin and her husband Dennis, Charolett Garceau, Mary Wiiliams and her husband Michael, Susan Phelps and her husband Ray, his twin brother Joseph Latour and his wife Martine. As well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edgar and Florence Latour, his brother Daniel Latour and the love of his life, Charlene (Weagle) Latour. Church services will be held at St Roch's Catholic Church 332 Main St Oxford MA on March 14, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
