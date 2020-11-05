1/1
Edgar Sykes
Edgar W. Sykes

BARRE - Edgar W. Sykes passed away on October 31st, 2020 in Ft Myers, FL. Ed was born on April 27, 1923 in Andover, Massachusetts, attended school in Barre where he spent most of his life. Ed will be deeply missed by all, especially his wife of 75 years and his children. Those who knew Ed knew him as a kind and generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was always ready with a helping hand for those in need.

Together he and his wife Nora started E. W. Sykes, Inc. in 1955 in Barre. Their partnership led to the purchase of B. L. Frye Co. in 1984 combining both businesses into E. W. Sykes & Sons. The combined businesses were relocated to Athol, Massachusetts. The business continues under the leadership of E. William, Clinton W. and Cathi Sykes.

Ed served on the board of trustees of the Barre Savings Bank, was president of the Kiwanis Club and president of the former Boys Club of Barre. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fly fishing.

Ed and Nora traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe. His enjoyed many trips to California visiting his daughter Joyce and husband Tom, visiting Napa and Sonoma Valleys where he gained an appreciation of California wines and cuisine.

Ed is survived by his wife of 75 years, Eleanora (Nora), nee Di Libero; his four children, Joyce Sykes McGuire (Tom) of Oakland California, Sherilyn Sykes of N. Ft. Myers Florida, E. William Sykes (Cathi) of Athol, Massachusetts, Clinton W. (Cindy) of Petersham, Massachusetts. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kyle, Billy, Brian, Joey, Chloe, Anne, Samantha and three step grandchildren, Nicholas, Kiana and Kamryn. He was predeceased by his parents William Edgar and Anne Elisabeth Waddington, brother Maurice and sister Kathleen Culver. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Glen Valley Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the North Quabbin Community Coalition, serving many sectors of the community. info@nqcc.org for additional information. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
