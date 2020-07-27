Edith M. "Eydie" Harrigan, 75
AUBURN/WORCESTER - Edith "Eydie" M. (Walker) Harrigan, 75, a longtime Auburn resident, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John "Harry" J. Harrigan, with whom she shared over fifty years of marriage.
Along with John, Eydie leaves behind five children: Patricia A. Renner and her husband Michael, of Auburn, Eileen M. Harrigan, of Sutton, Mary A. "Maggie" Conry and her husband Michael, of Whitefish, MT, Catherine "Kate" J. Perry and her husband Robert, of Millbury, and John W. Harrigan, of Auburn; six grandchildren: Emily R. Ryba and her husband Adam, of Sutton, MaryEllen Tetreault, of Framingham, Jacquelyn E. Tetreault, of Milford, Specialist Joseph T. Tetreault of the United States Army, of Sutton, and Elizabeth R. and Marika L. Renner, both of Auburn; one great-grandchild, Jackson A. Ryba, of Sutton; two siblings, Alfred J. Walker, of South Dartmouth, and Jane M. Hill, of Maryland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Eydie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph W. and Ida R. (Callahan) Walker, and two siblings, Kathleen Maheux and Richard Walker.
Eydie was raised in Arlington, graduating from North Cambridge Catholic High School. She became a Registered Nurse at Whidden Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. While at Whidden she met the love of her life, Harry whom she married in 1966. Soon after, they moved to Auburn where they raised their family.
To Eydie, nursing was not only a profession but a calling. She tirelessly advocated for patient and nursing rights but was happiest comforting patients at their bedside. Eydie was committed to fostering high standards in nursing and patient care, and mentored many nurses in the tenets of the profession; integrity, respect, compassion, and quality care which she practiced herself. Her work ethic and dedication to the nursing profession earned her the respect and admiration of fellow nurses, doctors, and staff. During her 40 year career, Eydie was regarded as a warrior, role model, and mentor.
Eydie had a strong relationship with God and was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn. She taught CCD to young parishioners for many years and was a devoted member of the weekly bible study group where she was able to impact even more lives.
Eydie was always the life of the party. She would not pass up a dance floor, a cold cocktail, an afternoon of gardening, a good read, or a trip to her home in Norway Maine. People were drawn to Eydie's charismatic personality which allowed her to make friends everywhere she went. Above all else, she loved being with her family, making lifelong memories that will be cherished and passed on through generations creating a lasting legacy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family between 5:00 and 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA