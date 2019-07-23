|
Edith R. Ramaska, 65
Oakham - Edith R. (Webb) Ramaska, 65, of Oakham died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Edith is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert J. Ramaska; her sister, Judith Webb and her husband Joseph Chenevert of New Braintree; her mother-in-law, Rita Ramaska of North Brookfield; her brother-in-law, Thomas Ramaska and his wife Sharon; three sisters-in-law, Karen Kennan and her husband Richard, Joanne Caron, and Roxane Ramaska; two nieces and five nephews, including her godson Andrew Chenevert of Portland, Oregon, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, and eighteen Waugh first-cousins, having been predeceased by two. She is also survived by a few close friends, including Elizabeth Weeks of West Brookfield who assisted with her medical care.
She was born in Spencer, daughter of the late W. Kenneth and Alice G. (Waugh) Webb and grew up in New Braintree. She has resided in Oakham since 1986.
Edie is a graduate of North Brookfield High School and earned an A.S. degree from Becker Junior College, and a B.S. Degree (cum laude) from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Throughout her adulthood, Edith was employed. She worked as a greenhouse manager, secretary, office administrator, owner of Oakham Country Gardens, and finally, as a self-employed antiques dealer. She was an avid reader. In her spare time, when not reading, she enjoyed gardening, traveling and antiquing with her husband Bob. She was a member of the Oakham Historical Society.
A Graveside Service for Edie will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00AM in Evergreen Cemetery in New Braintree. At her request, there are no calling hours, and everyone should meet directly at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Braintree Public Library, 45 Memorial Drive, New Braintree, MA 01531, Attn: Alice Webb Fund; or the Oakham Historical Association, P.O. Box 236, Oakham, MA 01068.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019