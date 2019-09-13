Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Edith Reeves Obituary
Edith M. Reeves, 88

WESTBOROUGH - Edith M. Reeves, 88, of Westborough, MA, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Roland Baker.

Born in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Edith (Brown) MacPherson. She was raised and educated in Hudson, MA.

Edith was employed as a cable television sales consultant prior to her retirement.

She has been a resident of Westborough since 2003 previously living in the Allston/Brighton area. She had a passion for singing and painting and was an avid reader.

Edith is survived by six children, Chester Reeves of Brighton, Steven Reeves of Quincy, Kevin Reeves of Brighton, Daniel Reeves of Los Angeles, Jill McMillen and her husband, Rick, of Westborough and Laurie Baldi and her husband, Jim, of Quincy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Heather, Steven Jr., Mathew, Madison and Jake Reeves and Daniel, Ashley and Melissa McMillen.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Harold Norris, Dorothy Olson, Elaine Cook and Joan Tompkins, and she was survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 19, from 6 to 8 P.M. followed by a prayer service at 8:00 P.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or at

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
