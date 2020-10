Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith Mae "Edie" Riel, 80 years old



Hillsboro, OR -



Edie Riel, beloved daughter of Florence and Wilfred Hart. Cherished mother of Wilfred, Kevin, Corrina and Cheryl Riel.



Her kindness touched so many in her life of service as a nurse.



You will always be with us. Rest in peace with God.



We love and miss you always.





