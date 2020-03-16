|
|
Edith M. Zawielski, 94
AUBURN - Edith M. "Becky" (Butkiewicz) Zawielski, 94, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Brookdale Eddy Pond East on Saturday March 14, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Desrosiers and her husband Harry of Attleboro; her daughter-in-law Debra L. Zawielski of Worcester; her son, Roy J. Zawielski and his wife Gale of Seattle, WA; her granddaughter, Lori, and her great-grandchildren, Brett, Evan, and Kyle Zawielski and Ava Bogosian, all of Worcester; and several nephews and nieces. Becky was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Zawielski, Sr., who died in 2004, and her son, Joseph J. Zawielski, Jr., who passed in 2018. She was the matriarch of the Butkiewicz clan, predeceased by her two brothers, John and Edmund Butkiewicz, and her sister, Ann Stadolnik.
Becky was born in Worcester, daughter of the late James and Eva (Beiksutis) Butkiewicz and lived there until she moved to Auburn in 1960. A 1946 graduate of Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing; a member of Worcester City Hospital Alumni Association; Friend of the Auburn Senior Citizen Association; Volunteer at the Auburn Senior Center; The Red Hat "Honies" of Auburn; and member of the Auburn Historical Society and of Auburn District Nurses.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for immediate family only at her home parish in Auburn, followed by a private burial next to her husband. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Boston Children's Hospital via giving.childrenshospital.org to any . To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020