Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Funeral service
Private
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Daniel


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmond Daniel Obituary
Edmond John Daniel, 89

Oxford - Edmond John Daniel, 89, of North Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, May 12th in Saint Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.

Mr. Daniel was married for 60 years to the late Shirley A. (Wilson) Daniel who died in 2013. He is survived by his two sons, William J. Daniel and his wife, Kim of Worcester and Stephen E. Daniel and his wife, Pamela of Auburn; a daughter, Gayle M. Earley and her husband, William "Bud" of Worcester; a sister, Olive T. Brown and her husband, Earl of Auburn; a brother, John Daniel and his wife, Karen of Washington; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and many nephews and nieces.

Mr. Daniel was born in Worcester, son of the late Edmond H. and Olive (Bergeron) Daniel and is also predeceased by 2 grandchildren.

He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and worked for many years as a sales representative for the Kimball Container Company.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services will be held privately. A funeral service will be held in Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home and burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.

If you wish to watch a live stream of Mr. Daniel's funeral service, please visit his obituary on the funeral home website www.Royfuneral.com on Monday, May 18th at 10:30 AM.

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. is directing arrangements, to share a memory of Mr. Daniel or to sign his online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -