Edmond John Daniel, 89
Oxford - Edmond John Daniel, 89, of North Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, May 12th in Saint Vincent Hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. Daniel was married for 60 years to the late Shirley A. (Wilson) Daniel who died in 2013. He is survived by his two sons, William J. Daniel and his wife, Kim of Worcester and Stephen E. Daniel and his wife, Pamela of Auburn; a daughter, Gayle M. Earley and her husband, William "Bud" of Worcester; a sister, Olive T. Brown and her husband, Earl of Auburn; a brother, John Daniel and his wife, Karen of Washington; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and many nephews and nieces.
Mr. Daniel was born in Worcester, son of the late Edmond H. and Olive (Bergeron) Daniel and is also predeceased by 2 grandchildren.
He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and worked for many years as a sales representative for the Kimball Container Company.
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral services will be held privately. A funeral service will be held in Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home and burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
If you wish to watch a live stream of Mr. Daniel's funeral service, please visit his obituary on the funeral home website www.Royfuneral.com on Monday, May 18th at 10:30 AM.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. is directing arrangements, to share a memory of Mr. Daniel or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020