Edmond (Moe) Picotte



North Fort Myers FL - Edmond Picotte passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2020 at the age of 77. Moe resided in Douglas MA. before retiring to North Fort Myers Florida.



Moe is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughter



Bettyjean Bedrosian of Whitinsville MA., son Russell Picotte of Webster MA. and his grandchildren.





