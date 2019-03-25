|
Edmund M. Kouri
Boca Raton - Edmund M Kouri, of Boca Raton, Fla. fell asleep in the Lord on March 23rd, 2019 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
He was born in Worcester, Mass. to Lebanese immigrants, Alex and Sadie (Stephan) Kouri. Edmund is a veteran of World War II and successfully owned and operated his family's department store, A.M. Kouri Co., in Webster, Mass. Following his retirement and the closing of the store in the mid 1990's, Edmund continued to work in retail at various department stores in southern Florida.
He enjoyed working, attending church services and time with friends and family. He actively served his community through faith-based and civic engagement and showed respect and kindness to all. He was a member of St Ignatius Orthodox Church of Boca Raton, Fla., and St George Orthodox Church in Worcester, Mass. He was a devoted husband, brother, son, father and grandfather. He did not hesitate to help anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife Grace, his children Fr. Alexis Kouri and his wife Anna (Trull) Kouri of Louisville, Ky. and his daughter Karen (Kouri) Harwood and her husband Theodore Harwood of Highland Beach, FL.; his two sisters Vi Massad and Lorraine Lian and her husband Joseph Lian; brother-in-law Ronald Abdow; sisters-in-law Rose Meshaka, Violet Saidnawey, Gloria Cahaly; his beloved grandchildren Natasha, Dimitri, Justin and Joshua; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Edmund is predeceased by brothers William and Paul Kouri, and his sisters Lily Corey and Glay Abdow.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, and again on Friday, March 29th from 10:00 am to 10:45 am in St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 am in the Cathedral. Burial with military honors will be in Hope Cemetery. Edmund's son, Fr Alexis Kouri and area clergy will celebrate a Trisagion service Thursday 6:45pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in Edmund's name can be made to the St George Orthodox Cathedral endowment fund, 30 Anna St, Worcester 01604. "May his memory be eternal"
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019