Edmund J. "Tunny" Lizotte, 91
UXBRIDGE - Edmund J. "Tunny" Lizotte, 91, entered eternal life on May 19, 2019 and leaves behind a legacy of service to community and country, love of family and kindness to all he met. He is survived by his true love, Beatrice (Betty) J. (Simoneau) with whom he shared 67 wonderful years of marriage.
Edmund is survived by his son, Jeffrey P. Lizotte of Sutton; 4 grandchildren, Dakota, Oliver, Shyanne, and Ethan, and his daughter-in-law, Julie Lizotte. He was predeceased by his son, Peter Lizotte. Born in Uxbridge, MA, on Feb. 24, 1928, he was the son of Oliver and Edith (Robuck) Lizotte and was a brother to five siblings, growing up in Uxbridge. He knew the value of hard work, respect of family, and valor. At age 16, he enlisted in the Navy with needed permission from his mother. He was stationed on a mine sweeper headed to the invasion of the Pacific and when Victory Day occurred shortly after, the team was sent statewide. Ominously, he credited this event with surviving the tour.
A graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Edmund earned a degree in electrical engineering, and spent 50+ years at Ostrow Electric Company in Worcester, retiring as their Vice President and General Manager. In addition to his professional responsibilities and raising a family, Tunny was also dedicated to public service. He was elected to positions in Uxbridge as; Town Selectman, Chairman of the School Building Committee, and Chairman of the Town Water and Sewer. He was also a member of the American Legion and a parishioner of St. Mary's Parish, Uxbridge, and Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster.
Tunny and Betty were truly the quintessential couple, who traveled the world and had homes in Uxbridge, Dennis, and Florida, where they equally shared the love of gardening, enjoying friends, and passing on a legacy of family and community service. Edmund was a man of great integrity with a witty sense of humor and he had an incredible ability to listen and offer support to all who sought his counsel.
His funeral will be held on Thurs. May 23rd at 11:30 AM in St. Mary's Parish, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge prior to Mass from 9:30 – 11 AM. The Lizotte family respectfully asks that in lieu of memorial contributions, that you engage in acts of kindness and service in your community. To leave a condolence message for his family, please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019