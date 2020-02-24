|
Edmund Maszkowski
Worcester - Edmund Maszkowski, 89, of Worcester, formerly of Poland died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday February 23, 2020. His first wife Ludwika (Rakowska) Maszkowska died in 1996. His second wife Anna (Nowakowska) Maszkowska died in 2015.
He leaves his daughter, Anna M. Swiatlowska and her husband Peter Swiatlowski of Worcester with whom he made his home, a son, Ireneusz Maszkowski and his wife Urszula of Worcester; four grandchildren, Wojciech, Isabela, Dominik and Katarzyna, two great-grandchildren, Lucia and Jacob and nieces and nephews. He was born in Antonowka, Russia a son of the late Mikolaj and Anna (Jablonska) Maszkowski and has lived in Worcester since 2016.
Mr. Maszkowski was a Director for many years of a municipal housing contract management company in Poland and retired several years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Edmund enjoyed his retirement. He loved to play chess and play the piano and he liked to pick mushrooms and he was an avid fisherman. He loved to fly and traveled extensively, especially in the last four years throughout the U.S and also to Mexico and Canada with his daughter and her family.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. Burial will be private. Calling hours in the funeral home are Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, Ma 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020