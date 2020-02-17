|
|
Edmund A. Tonry, 93
Northbridge - Edmund Anthony Tonry, 93, of Whitinsville died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020.
Born in New York City on August 9, 1926, to Edmund Aloysius and Adele (Steinmetz) Tonry, he grew up in Brooklyn, graduating from the N.Y.C. Machine and Metal Trades High School in 1944, followed by immediate enlistment in the United States Marine Corps., serving in the Second Marine Division during WWII.
After his service, he worked at the Royal Lace Paper Company in Brooklyn where he met the love of his life and wife of 68 years Mary B. (Strank) Tonry. The family moved to the Whitinsville section of Northbridge in 1961 and became active in the community, participating in town government, scouting, the Valley Airs Drum and Bugle Corps, St. Peter's Church, sports and volunteer work. But nothing approached his love of Ten Pin Bowling. Ed and Mary bowled in area leagues continuously from 1963 until the present; 57 years, making great friends and enjoying every minute.
Another passion he shared with Mary was travel. Together they visited 42 countries and most every U.S. state when not at their summer cottage at Wallum Lake.
In 1972 Ed opened the Taylor Rental Center-Northbridge and worked with his wife and sons in the family business until his never retirement in 2020. He never actually retired, staying helpful in the business in many ways. The company is known today as The Tent Connection owned by his son, Paul Tonry.
He will be missed by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Barbara (Strank) Tonry; three children: Mary Anne Douville and her husband, Thomas P. Douville, of Pascoag RI; Michael J. Tonry and his wife, Mary (Donatelli) Tonry, of Whitinsville and Paul E. Tonry and his wife, Kathleen (Powell) Tonry, of Uxbridge. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara (Galleher) Tonry of Hamden, CT.
He was "Poppa" to seven grandchildren: Kara M. (Douville) Kerrigan and her husband, Justin, of Worcester; Matthew T. Douville and his wife, Caroline (Curry), of Hopkinton; Christopher D. Tonry of Seattle WA; Sarah D. Tonry and her fiancé, Edward O'Connor, of Denver CO; Maria D. Tonry of New Haven CT; Ryan P. Tonry and Keegan S. Tonry, both of Uxbridge; and "Paw" to three great-grandchildren: Thomas M. Douville, Gabrielle M. Douville and James J. Douville, all of Hopkinton.
Ed was pre-deceased by two sisters: Veronica McLaughlin of New Jersey, and Marilyn Turner of O'Fallon, MO; and a brother, Donald Tonry of Hamden CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Ed at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 22, in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave., Northbridge. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. Friends may visit the family on Friday, February 21, from 5:00-7:00 pm, at Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.jimmyfund.org/gift) in memory of Ed.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020