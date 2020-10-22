Edmund Wronski, 100
STERLING - Edmund "Slim" Wronski, 100, of Sterling passed away on October 17, 2020 at his home, accompanied by his daughter Jean, granddaughter Emily and caregiver/companion Liberty Benson.
He leaves his daughter Jean Thomas of Sterling; sons Richard Wronski (wife Michele) of Barre, Joseph Wronski of Worcester; and seven grandchildren, Joanna Thomas, Eric Thomas, Emily Rainford, Martha McFarland, Peter Wronski, Evan Wronski, and Murielle Boyea. He also leaves eight great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Wiinikainen) Wronski who died in 1993, son-in-law Michael Thomas, four brothers Harold, Chester, Myron, and Edwin. Born to Polish immigrants Joseph and Salomea (Nosel) Wronski at the family farm, which is now Stillwater Farm of Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Edmund worked at the family farm. A shoulder injury prevented him from joining the service and he was a factory worker in Fitchburg. After he married his beloved wife Helen, he worked at Crompton and Knowles in Worcester as a machinist, then as a laborer for the Sterling DPW water department. He was an avid fisherman at local ponds and streams, especially the Stillwater River, behind his house, where he often landed supper for the family. His hand tied fishing flies and rods and his knowledge of creating them were shared by many local sportsmen.
A member of St Richards of Chichester Church in Sterling, he will always be remembered as Johnny Appleseed in his three cornered hat, ruffled shirt, and knee-high socks, handing out lollipops at the Apple Fiesta.
After retiring, he learned wood carving. He taught bird carving in Holden and he was a member of Central Mass Carvers Club in Fitchburg. His love for birds and wildlife was expressed by the many bluebird and duck houses he made and put up around the Stillwater Farm.
Due to the current pandemic, the funeral service was limited to immediate family at St. Richards of Chichester in Sterling, and interment was at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling on Thursday, October 22. Donations in his name can be made to the National Audubon Society. <https://www.audubon.org/how-to-help
