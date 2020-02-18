|
Edna (Martel) Aniszewski, 93
DUDLEY - Edna (Martel) Aniszewski, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Home in Worcester.
Being predeceased by her husband Bernard F. Aniszewski, Edna is survived by her son William Aniszewski and his wife Jean of Webster; two daughters Susan Panella and her husband John of Townsend, and Jean Ayoub of Dudley; her sister Irene Martel of Dudley; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many relatives and dear friends.
Edna was born in Dudley, MA on July 20, 1926, daughter of the late Leon J. and Lillian (Bloniasz) Martel; she graduated from Bartlett High School class of 1943 and lived in Dudley all of her life. Edna worked as a secretary for the Dudley-Charlton Regional School Department for many years; she enjoyed reading, traveling with her husband, and spending quality time with those she loved, especially at the camp. She loved music, and had eclectic tastes, ranging from Debussy and Sinatra, to the Eagles and the Grateful Dead. Edna will be truly missed by her family, friends, and by all who were blessed to know her.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street Dudley, MA; Committal will follow in St. Joseph's Garden of Peace.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to a in honor of Edna.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020