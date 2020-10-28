Edna I. Fanion, 83
AUBURN/SOUTHBRIDGE - Edna I. Fanion, 83, of Southbridge and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, just four days shy of her 84th birthday.
Edna was born in Auburn on Saturday, October 31, 1936, to loving parents, the late Frank F. and Blanche E. (Vinck) Fanion. She graduated from Auburn High School, prior to beginning her lengthy career in the shoe industry in North Brookfield. Ultimately, Edna retired from Lindquist Tool Company, where she worked for many years as secretary for the engineers.
Edna was a woman of great faith, being a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Auburn and a member of the choir. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and love of animals.
She leaves her two Goddaughters, Alice Martini and Patricia Crocker; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as many friends. Along with her parents, Edna was predeceased by five siblings, Andrew F. Fanion, Sr., Joan Day, Mary Carmelin, Emma Dziczek, and Vivian Mariano.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 194 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA 01501, or to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606 (worcesterarl.org/donate/
).
Edna's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Edna, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com