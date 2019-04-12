|
|
Edna E. Gagne, 90
Chicopee - CHICOPEE-Edna E. (LaPerle) Gagne, 90, of Broadway Street in Chicopee, MA. passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Daybook village surrounded by her family. Edna was born on February 14, 1929 in Chicopee and was married on June 7, 1952 to Ronald A. Gagne Jr. She was a communicant of St. Rose de Lima Church in Aldenville. Edna enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her sisters, whether going to a show, Sunday gatherings or just reminiscing, family was always an important part of her life. Edna leaves her son; DENNIS D. GAGNE and his wife, CHRISTINE "TINA", of NORTHBOROUGH, MA and their children, Emilie Gagne, Ellen Gagne; and her granddaughter, Charlotte Lynch and her two children, Penelope and Phoenix Lynch. Her Son-in-law, Thomas Nowak of Chicopee and her devoted sister, Yvette Lavallee and her husband, Roland of Chicopee. Predeceased by her daughter, Michelle M. Nowak and seven siblings. Please join the family for calling hours on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at TYLUNAS FUNERAL HOME, 159 Broadway St., CHICOPEE, MA. 01020. The family invites you to join them on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at ST. ROSE DE LIMA CHURCH, 600 Grattan St., CHICOPEE, MA. 01020 to celebrate the Liturgy of Christian burial for Edna. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to , 264 Cottage St, Springfield, MA 01104
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019