OXFORD - Edna Gregory, 95, passed away, Friday April 10 in The Meadows of Leicester.

Edna was predeceased by her husband Clarence G. Gregory. Edna leaves her daughter Diane Preston and her loving family, extended family, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be held at the discretion of the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greenville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 396, Rochdale, MA., 01542.

MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
