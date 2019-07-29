|
Edna Raine, 84
MARCO ISLAND, FL - Edna Raine, 84, of Shrewsbury, MA and Marco Island, FL, died July 12, 2019, in Physician's Regional Medical Center, Naples, FL.
She was born December 10, 1934, in St. Albans, Vermont, daughter of the late George and Bertha (Fournier) Raine. As a young woman, Edna entered religious life, joining the Daughters of the Holy Spirit and taking the religious name of Sr. Claire. She earned a Masters Degree in education and taught high school Chemistry and Science throughout her professional career, teaching in both Connecticut and Massachusetts. She retired from Framingham High School many years ago.
While she eventually left religious life, Edna remained both a devout and progressive Catholic throughout her life. Most recently, she was a member of St. Marco's Roman Catholic Church in Marco Island, FL.
Edna is most fondly remembered as a fabulous cook, with an uncanny ability to whip together incredible meals without the help of a recipe. She loved gardening and the outdoors, and often shared stories of growing up on a farm. There was nothing false or pretentious about Edna. She was kind and humble, selfless and true. She was a "do-er" who never failed to be there and do more than her share for those she loved.
She is survived by one brother; Raymond Raine, and two sisters; Joanne Holcomb and Joan Lawyer, all of Vermont, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her dear and best friend, Marie Brassard of Shrewsbury, MA and Marco Island, FL and the entire Brassard family. She was predeceased by a sister Blanche and brother Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019