1930 - 2019
Edna Roberts Obituary
Edna Roberts

South Lancaster - Edna Roberts died October 4, 2019 surrounded by family after a short battle with pneumonia. Born to Seymour and Edna (Green) Rush, she grew up in Patterson, New Jersey before moving to a farm in Montgomery, New York with her mother and two brothers. Her love of nurturing animals grew into a desire to help others. She attended Atlantic Union College and completed her nurses' training at New England Sanitarium in 1953. She worked in Maine, New York and Massachusetts in the nursing fields of surgery, emergency medicine, as well as labor and delivery. After an injury at work left her unable to continue working as a nurse, she accepted the opportunity to work in the mailroom/duplicating department at Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster until 1995.

Edna is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Alfred (Bud) Roberts. She leaves four children: Ruth Merrill and her husband Jim of Hamilton, MT; Timothy Roberts and his wife Michele of Cleveland, TN; Joy Livergood and her husband Joseph of Ashburnham, MA; and Mary Roberts of S. Lancaster, MA. She has 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Edna is resting peacefully awaiting Christ's return. Her memorial service will be held at the Village SDA Church, 75 Sawyer St., South Lancaster, MA, at 2:00pm on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
