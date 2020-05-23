|
Eduvino Ramos, 67
Worcester - Eduvino "Edwin" Ramos, 67, of Worcester, was called to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UMass Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family.
Edwin was born and raised in Cataño, Puerto Rico, son of the late, Santiago Ramos and Teodora Rivera. He later moved to Worcester in the early 1970's, where he has resided ever since.
Eduvino is survived by his loving wife, Wanda I. Ramos and his son, Kenny A. Ramos; Kenny, Eduvino's only son, was the joy of his life. He is also survived by two sisters, Maria I. Ramos and Elsie Ramos; his younger brother, Orlando Ramos and his wife Mariana Figueroa Avilis. He was predeceased by three brothers, Rosendo "Reiny" Ramos, Santiago "Chago" Ramos, and Nelson Ramos,
Edwin will be remembered as a loyal employee who displayed a strong work ethic at Barbour Corporation, where he worked as a Splitter and Industrial Mechanic, retiring after forty-two years of dedicated service.
He leaves a legacy of love, as a caring and nurturing father figure to his step-daughters, Heidi, Areline, and Yelisse; he was also a surrogate father to his nephews and nieces, who viewed him as a positive role model who often provided words of guidance and encouragement, when it was most needed.
Edwin as a self-taught gifted guitar player who enjoyed playing the "Cuatro Puertoriqueño" any time of the year, but especially during the Christmas Season. Eduvino's love and passion for music led him to professional musical collaborations with well-known artists, his musical trio "Almas de Barrio", and many family gatherings with unforgettable "Parrandas Naudeñas".
He was an avid collector of remote-control airplanes and loved to play with his adorable Chihuahua, "Romeo". It will be very difficult to imagine the holidays and family events without his sense of humor, quick jokes, and story telling that always resulted in great smiles and laughter.
Eduvino's life will always be celebrated and never forgotten. He will continue to play his music surrounded by family and angels in Heaven.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. in Saint Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish, 228 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Social Distancing practices and face masks will be a requirement to enter the church.
Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020