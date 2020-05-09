Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Edward Adamski Obituary
Edward A. Adamski, 90

Auburn - Edward A. Adamski, 90 died Wednesday, May 6th at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

Edward was born and lived in Auburn. He spent his later years in Millbury, before being admitted to St. Mary's Health Care Center due to his declining health. Edward was predeceased by all his siblings. Steven, Adam, Walter and Sophie Adamski. Also, sisters Stella Cullina, Helen Romeo, Edna White and Rita Fil. Edward is survived by several nieces and nephews and his sister in law, Lena Adamski.

After completing a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, serving time overseas in Germany, he worked seasonal jobs and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.

All services will be private. Please visit Edward's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020
