|
|
Edward C. Allen, 62
UXBRIDGE - Edward C. Allen, 62, passed away on Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at Umass University Campus in Worcester after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela A. (Dresser) Allen.
He is also survived by 4 children, Joshua M. Allen and his wife Danielle of Virginia, Jason M. Allen of Pascoag, RI, and Daniel J. Allen and his wife Jocelyn of Cherry Valley; 4 grandchildren, Adrienne, Gracie, Ryder, who he had affectionately called "Penske", and Rook, and 3 siblings.
Born in Troon, Scotland on January 27, 1957 he was the son of Clinton Allen and Alice Glen and moved to the Uxbridge area as an infant where he grew up and lived most of his life. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High school and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the USS Barney.
Ed was an amazing chef who worked in numerous area restaurants, and was especially recognized for his soups, pies, and dynamite sandwiches. He was a huge sports fan and particularly enjoyed watching college football. He enjoyed road trips and travelling, doing crossword puzzles, watching jeopardy, and loved his grandchildren immensely. His happiest times were spent with his family. He will be sorely missed by his family.
As to his wishes, Ed will be cremated and memorial funeral services will be held on Thurs. Dec. 5, 2019 from 4-6 PM in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge. To leave condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019