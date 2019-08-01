|
Edward F. Baker, III
Worcester - Edward F. Baker, III, 71, of Worcester died Monday, July 29th in Holy Trinity Nursing Home. He leaves two sisters, Barbara Boudreau and her husband, Paul and Vesta Ballou. He also leaves nieces and nephews who he cherished and treated as if they were his own.
He was born in Worcester the son of Edward F. Baker, Jr. and Vesta A.M. (Persson) Baker. Edward was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart. He worked at Crompton and Knowles for many years. Edward was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Notre Dame Football. Some favorite pastimes were bowling and golfing. He was a member of the former Main South American Legion Post 341.
The family would like to thank Holy Trinity for the compassion and care Edward received.
Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019