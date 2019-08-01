Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Baker Obituary
Edward F. Baker, III

Worcester - Edward F. Baker, III, 71, of Worcester died Monday, July 29th in Holy Trinity Nursing Home. He leaves two sisters, Barbara Boudreau and her husband, Paul and Vesta Ballou. He also leaves nieces and nephews who he cherished and treated as if they were his own.

He was born in Worcester the son of Edward F. Baker, Jr. and Vesta A.M. (Persson) Baker. Edward was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart. He worked at Crompton and Knowles for many years. Edward was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Notre Dame Football. Some favorite pastimes were bowling and golfing. He was a member of the former Main South American Legion Post 341.

The family would like to thank Holy Trinity for the compassion and care Edward received.

Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now