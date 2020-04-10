|
|
Rev. Dr. Edward Charles Bastille, Jr.
April 5, 2020
Laconia, NH - Edward Charles Bastille, Jr., 76, died April 5, 2020. Ed was born in Gardner, Massachusetts on April 21, 1943, oldest son of Edward and Evelyn Bastille. He grew up in Baldwinville and Worcester, MA.
After attaining a degree from Springfield College, Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force. He would go on to become an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, ordained at Central Church of Worcester, May 25, 1975. He attained his Master of Divinity Degree and Doctor of Divinity Degree in Pastoral Counseling from Andover Newton Theological School. His call took him to Pennsylvania as parish pastor and back into the United States Air Force as a Chaplain. Finally the affects of Agent Orange, from being in Vietnam, began to affect his health and he was medically discharged from the Air Force. He took a parish in Delmont, PA and later used his degree in Pastoral Counseling to become Chaplain at the Highland Drive VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh and Chief of Chaplain Service at the VA Medical Center, Palo Alto, CA.
Retirement would take Ed to Gilford, New Hampshire, as owner of the Gunstock Inn and Fitness Center, a joint venture with his brother Richard and sister-in-law Maurine Bastille, former owners and operators of Highland Manor Rest Home, 41 Lancaster St. Worcester. Ed continued his call to ministry, serving as Chaplain at the Manchester VA, State and National Chaplain for the , and the Belknap County Nursing Home and Correctional Facility.
To learn more of Ed's life and the family that he loved go to:
www.wilkinsonbeane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020