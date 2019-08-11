|
Edward Arthur Beauregard JR
Southbridge - Edward Beauregard Jr., 66, died on August 8, 2019. He was born in Worcester to Albinia Kvalita and Edward Beauregard. He leaves behind two brothers, David and Michael Beauregard, and two sisters, Patricia and Dianiah Beauregard.
He leaves behind four children, his son Brian, his daughters Michelle and Joanne and step-daughter Moreen.
He leaves behind 7 grandchildren who he was immensely proud of. He enjoyed teaching and sharing his love of music to his grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Edward Beauregard graduated from Worcester North High School. He worked many years as an Industrial Electrician.
Edward had a love of music that brought him through the darkest of times. He was a talented musician and found peace playing his guitar.
The family will have a private celebration of life.
Donations should be made to Jeremiah's Inn 1059 Main St Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019