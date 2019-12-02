|
Edward T. Bedard, 62
Oxford - Edward T. Bedard, 62, of Dana Road, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alicia A. (Babb) Bedard of Oxford; his sister, Gail A. Bedard and her husband David Alden of Jersey City, NJ; and five nieces. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Edgar H. and Ursula T. (Donovan) Bedard, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford.
Mr. Bedard was a wood technology teacher and department head at Auburn High School.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
