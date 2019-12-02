Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bedard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bedard


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Bedard Obituary
Edward T. Bedard, 62

Oxford - Edward T. Bedard, 62, of Dana Road, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alicia A. (Babb) Bedard of Oxford; his sister, Gail A. Bedard and her husband David Alden of Jersey City, NJ; and five nieces. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Edgar H. and Ursula T. (Donovan) Bedard, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford.

Mr. Bedard was a wood technology teacher and department head at Auburn High School.

Memorial calling hours are Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -