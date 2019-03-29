|
Edward F. Burden, 76
Southbridge - Edward F. Burden, 76, of Guelphwood Rd., passed away on Thursday, March 28th, in his home after an illness.
He leaves his two sons, Eric E. Burden and his wife Diane of Southbridge and Scott M. Burden of Dudley; his three grandchildren, Joshua M. Burden and his wife Rebecca of Charlton, Catalina M. Burden of Dudley and Miranda M. Burden of Dudley; his companion, Sue Bachand of Southbridge; and niece and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Russell L. Burden. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Edward W. and Irene (Lescarbeau) Burden.
Ed was a pressman for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette for over 40 years, retiring several years ago. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Southbridge. He was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed attending events at Laconia, NH, Bike Week in Daytona, FL. and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Ed enjoyed life and his retirement to the fullest – doing what he wanted to do when he wanted to do it.
Ed's funeral service and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019