Edward J. Carroll, Jr.
Dudley - Edward J. Carroll, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is reunited in heaven with his parents, Edward J. Carroll, Sr. and Ruth (Newman) Carroll.
He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth (Kozerski) Carroll; his son, Glenn E. Carroll of Mayer, AZ; his granddaughter, Brianna M. Carroll of Phoenix, AZ; his sister, Dawn Laporte and her husband Robert of East Thompson, CT; his brother, Carlton Carroll and his wife Beverly of Elkton, MD; and several nephews and nieces.
He was born on February 1, 1944 in Webster and graduated from Bartlett Trade School in 1963. He lived in the area all his life.
Mr. Carroll was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving with the Seabees in Vietnam from 1964 to 1967. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #654.
He worked in the shipping department at Hyde Tools in Southbridge before he retired in 2006.
Mr. Carroll had a passion for 50's and 60's rock and roll music and hosted a music radio show for Nichols College radio for 35 years. He also loved going to car shows and collected die cast car models. He enjoyed dancing.
His funeral will be held Thursday, February 27, at 10:30 AM in Zion Lutheran Church, 70 South Main Street, Oxford (please meet at the church) with the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council performing full military honors after the service. Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 Wednesday, February 26, in Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster. Donations in his name may be made to either the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council, 3 Veterans Way, Webster, MA 01570 or to the VNA Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020