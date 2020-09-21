Edward Chviruk

Edward J. Chviruk, 90
WORCESTER - Edward J. Chviruk, 90. of Worcester, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
His wife of 55 years, Imelda A. (Vincelette) Chviruk died in 2008.
He leaves four sons, Thomas P. Chviruk, Daniel R. Chviruk and his wife Elizabeth, William E. Chviruk, all of Worcester, and Kevin A. Chviruk and his wife Laura of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Brian, Patrick, Brendan, Meaghan, Timothy, Nicholas, Alex, Brianna and Hannah; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by four sisters, Gladys Howe, Sophie Novia, Helen Tokarz and Frances Streeter.
Edward was born in Albany, N.Y., son of Julius and Frances (Siok) Chviruk. He lived in Worcester for more than 60 years.
Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a printing foreman for envelope makers in Worcester, for which he worked more than 30 years, retiring in 1992.
Ed was a committed outdoorsman. One of the great joys of his life was the vacation camp he built in Center Harbor, New Hampshire, in the early 60s. For 63 years, it was his haven and base for countless adventures exploring the natural world and testing his physical fitness. He hiked and he fished year-round. He ran in 60 marathons. He competed in many triathlons. Twice, he flew to Fairbanks, Alaska and biked back to New England.
Edward was a longtime member of the Nimrod League of Holden.
Calling hours are Wednesday, September 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at Noon in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.