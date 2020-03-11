|
Edward H. "Teddy" Clements, 34
Worcester/Grafton - Edward H. "Teddy" Clements, 34, passed away February 28, 2020. He leaves his parents Barbara (Sweeney) Goulet and Edward Clements, his siblings Kerri Ham and her husband Kenneth, Jamie Clements and his wife Brooke and Brittany Hart and her husband Ben along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Teddy's funeral services were private and were under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a message of sympathy with his family or favorite memory is available at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020