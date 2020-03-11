Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Clements

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Clements Obituary
Edward H. "Teddy" Clements, 34

Worcester/Grafton - Edward H. "Teddy" Clements, 34, passed away February 28, 2020. He leaves his parents Barbara (Sweeney) Goulet and Edward Clements, his siblings Kerri Ham and her husband Kenneth, Jamie Clements and his wife Brooke and Brittany Hart and her husband Ben along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Teddy's funeral services were private and were under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a message of sympathy with his family or favorite memory is available at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -