Edward Colbert

Edward F. Colbert, 86



WORCESTER - Edward F. Colbert, 86, of Fort Pierce, Fla., and formerly of Worcester, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of Vero Beach, Fla.



He leaves, his wife Priscilla (Lavin) Colbert; his sister Virginia M. Swanski of Fort Pierce, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Michael J. and John T. Colbert, and his sister Joan M. DeMarco.



Eddy was born in Worcester, son of Michael J and Mary (Callahan) Colbert. He lived on Grafton Hill in Worcester for most of his life until moving to Florida in 1997.



Eddy was a graduate of the former St. Stephen's High School in Worcester. He joined the Massachusetts Army National Guard and later transferred to active duty in the U.S. Army. His service in an Army infantry unit included 17 months in West Germany.



Eddy worked many years for Atlas Distributors in Auburn before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 170 and has continued as a member of the Teamsters Local 170 Retirement Association.



He was a member of the Grafton Hill Golf League. He was a great sports fan and a devoted follower of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He was also an avid reader.



The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 24, at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Face coverings and distancing will be required at the Mass and burial. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.





