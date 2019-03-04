|
Edward F. Connole, 64
Rochdale - Edward F. Connole, 64, of Rochdale, died Friday, March 1st in New Haven, CT. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carol (Wiley) Connole; two sons, Jason Connole and his wife Jennifer of Worcester and Kevin Courtney of East Brookfield; six daughters, Tara Connole of Rutland, Lori Cronin and her husband, Timothy of Auburn, Jodie Holmes and Danielle Saska both of Leicester, Machaela and Caitlyn Courtney both of Worcester; his brother, Stephen M. Connole and his wife, Marie of Worcester; thirteen grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his twin brother, James Connole.
He was born in Fitchburg, the son of Albert and Joyce (McGrath) Connole. Ed had worked as a firefighter for the Worcester Fire Department for 32 years, retiring last June. He was a proud member of the Worcester Firefighters Bagpipe Band since its inception. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed many trips to the White Mountains, camping and beaches.
His funeral is Thursday, March 7th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with his funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph-St. Pius X Church, 1161 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 6th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019